Advertisement

Tennessee Attorney General investigates mental illness impacts of Tik Tok

Public officials worry about the social media platform’s influence on today’s youth.
Tik Tok generic
Tik Tok generic(CBS46)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 4:00 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III announced his plans Wednesday to launch a nationwide investigation of the social media platform Tik Tok.

Attorney General Slatery said in his statement his investigation aims to determine whether the company violated state consumer protection laws that put the public, especially children and young adults, at risk.

The investigation, according to Attorney General Slatery, focuses on looking into the physical and mental health harms associated with the use of the platform and what Tik Tok knew about those harms.

Attorney General Slatery added that he would also look into the techniques utilized by Tik Tok to boost young user engagement, including increasing the duration of time spent on the platform and frequency of engagement with the platform.

In the past, a bipartisan coalition of 44 Attorneys General urged Facebook to abandon its plans to launch a version of Instagram for children under 13 in May 2021.

Following that investigation, Attorneys General then conducted another research in November 2021 into Meta Platforms, Inc., formerly known as Facebook, for providing and promoting its social media platform Instagram to kids.

The investigation into Tik Tok is a bipartisan coalition of Attorneys General from California, Florida, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Vermont.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fight broke out between two Farragut and William Blount basketball players Tuesday night.
Video shows fight during Farragut-William Blount basketball game
A fight broke out between two Farragut and William Blount basketball players Tuesday night.
TSSAA responds to fight at Farragut-William Blount basketball game
West Valley Middle School
Student arrested for making false threat to West Valley Middle School
Zakai Zeigler
GoFundMe for Tennessee basketball player’s home reaches $50K goal in under an hour
Henderson, Horn and Kristy
Knox Co. Schools Board of Education Ethics Committee discusses complaints

Latest News

Volodymyr and Tatyana Tsyopukh have nearly 40 family members who are in Eastern Europe as the...
East Tennessee families plea for help as loved ones flee Ukraine
Janiya Neal
Knoxville police locate missing 3-year-old, found by citizen
Greta Van Fleet
Greta Van Fleet coming to Thompson-Boling Arena
Gretta Van Fleet TikTok
Gretta Van Fleet TikTok
One person was flown to the University of Tennessee Medical Center Monday night following a...
THP uses license plate reader to locate Sweetwater road rage shooting suspect