Tennessee basketball player loses family home to fire

Zeigler's family lives in Queens, and luckily his mother was able to make it out to the game, despite losing the home.
Zakai Zeigler
Zakai Zeigler(Tennessee Athletic Communications)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 10:09 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Vols saw a win against Georgia Tuesday night, fresh of a tragedy for one of their own. Freshman point guard Zakai Zeigler’s home in New York burned down Saturday.

Zeigler’s family lives in Queens, and luckily his mother was able to make it out to the game, despite losing the home. Coach Rick Barnes addressed the loss during Tennessee’s postgame, saying Zeigler was affected greatly.

“When I saw him on Sunday, it looked like he hadn’t been in bed all night and he actually said that he was up until five or six in the morning. Think about it, he loves his family, he loves his mom to death and his dad,” Barnes said. “They lost it all and I actually asked him ‘how about you?’ He said ‘I got what I have here, Coach,’ but he was obviously really concerned about his mother and his family. He’s been through a lot but he never shows his emotion but today he did.”

Tennessee won the game against Georgia, 75-68.

