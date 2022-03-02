Tennessee Swimming and Diving teams celebrate SEC title, placement

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The women’s and men’s Tennessee Swimming and Diving Team are celebrating two significant accomplishments following a historic season. The Lady Vols won the top SEC title, and the men finished second for the first since 2001.

The Lady Vols are close to finishing off one of its most successful seasons in history after winning the SEC title for the second time in three years, with this one coming from their home pool.

“Just an exclamation point on the fact that this culture has helped create an incredible number of performances and experiences over the years,” Head Coach Matt Kredich said.

Kredich has been with the team on Rocky Top for the last 17 years, working to prepare them to compete in the SEC conference, one of the deepest and fastest in the country. After two SEC titles, it has become clear that commitment and growth are critical.

“There is a burning desire within each person to improve and improve the team,” Kredich said.

The team is led by the second-best rated freshman class in the country, with Irish olympian Ellen Walshe front and center.

“I don’t really know what I did differently,” Walshe told WVLT’s, Brittany Tarwater. “I just was like, you need to win this. I needed to win it for myself and for the Lady Vols.”

Following the swim, she was named the SEC swimmer of the meet and earned the commissioner’s trophy, which goes to the highest-scoring athlete of the meet.

The men’s team finished second in the meet, the highest place finish in the last 21 years. They also went home with ten medal-winning performances. One was won on the very last night of the meet, where sophomore diver Bryden Hattie shined in the spotlight.

“Knowing everyone was there for you helped me perform in all the events I did,” Hattie said. “Everything you do is for the team; that’s what you work for.”

The Vols and Lady Vols who qualify advance to the NCAA Championships next month.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.