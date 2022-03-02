Terry Landell, legendary Knoxville wrestling promoter, dies at 59
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tennessee legend, wrestler and wrestling promoter died. Terry Bundren, known as Terry Landell, 59, of Knoxville, passed away peacefully at his home on Feb. 26.
The man deemed as “Knoxville’s best wrestling promoter” had a huge heart for others and enjoyed spending time with his family, according to his obituary.
“He was Knoxville’s best wrestling promoter and had a prominent association with K-Town Bonding Company,” his obituary stated.
Landell, also known as “K-Town Daddy,” worked for Tennessee Mountain Wrestling.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday, March 4 at Mynatt Funeral Home, Fountain City Chapel, with service following at 7:00 p.m. Friends and family will also meet on Saturday, March 5, at Mynatt Funeral Home, Fountain City Chapel, for a procession to Lynnhurst Cemetary for a 1:00 p.m. graveside service.
The family asked that donations be made to Mynatt Funeral Home in lieu of flowers.
