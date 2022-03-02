Titans fans around the world help another fan escape tension in Ukraine

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Every day, tensions continue to rise between Russia and Ukraine as the rest of the world cuts ties with Russia.

A Tennessee Titans fan and his family were among those who escaped the violence in Ukraine. They say this wouldn’t have been possible without the help of Titans fans in Europe and here at home.

Eddie Oreily is a die-hard Titans fan whose dad was an Oilers fan. He’s from California and has never been to Nissan stadium. He lives in Ukraine, where he streams games and updates Twitter. That’s how one group all over the world became a lifeline.

In Eddie Oreily’s home in Ukraine, explosions and destruction are all that rings.

“We just heard sirens, so we had to run, so we had to run to the underground,” Oreily explains in a video.

After hours of sitting in a parking garage, he, his wife, and stepdaughter decided they had to get out. They are now in Bucharest, Romania, after a friend found them a ride many in Ukraine want.

“Bernard calls, “Eddie, I have three spots for you and your family and a dog. Can you get to the bus?” Oreily recalls.

When they got to Bucharest, his family needed a place to stay. That’s when Eddie’s long-time love for the two-toned blue came in: The Official Fan Club of the Tennessee Titans for German-Speaking Countries.

“We are currently at 86 members in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland,” says Tim Leidinger, who runs the fan club and saw Oreily’s call for help on Twitter.

“We saw how he fled from Kyiv, and I was like, “guys, when we do something, we do it the right way,” Leidinger comments.

Leidinger and his team for Oreily’s family an Airbnb in Bucharest. He plans to do the same when they get to where he is.

“We were like, “Dude, when you make it to Germany, we are going to help you, and we are going to support you,” says Leidinger.

One fan is Titaning Up for another miles away.

“I never thought in my wildest dreams being a fam of a football team or any sports team or anything would be the reason or not the reason to save our family, save our lives and get us out of danger,” says Oreily.

To donate to Oriely’s GoFundMe, click here.

He says the proceeds will go to those in Ukraine fighting on the front lines. He also suggests donating to the Save Life fund and National Bank of Ukraine special fund.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.