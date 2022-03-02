TSSAA responds to fight at Farragut-William Blount basketball game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association has responded to the “unsportsmanlike incident” that occurred during the regional semifinal game between Farragut High School and William Blount High School boys’ basketball teams Tuesday night.

During the game, a Farragut player appeared to strike a William Blount player with his elbow, which caused the situation to escalate. The footage, from a stream courtesy of William Blount, captured the scuffle. The commentator in the video can be heard saying, “He threw an elbow, get him out of here!” and “get him out of here!”

Game officials eventually decided to end the game early, leaving 1:38 on the clock. The score was 63-50; however, after the TSSAA’s assessment, neither team will advance to the final round.

The TSSAA sent responses to both high schools following the incident. The statement below was sent to Farragut High School administration Wednesday afternoon:

After considering the information submitted and reviewing the videos available, TSSAA is taking the following action: 1. No winner will be declared since the game had to be stopped due to a fight on the floor that led to players from both teams coming onto the floor during an altercation. Both teams have eliminated themselves from the tournament by their actions. A bye will be placed in the bracket and neither team will advance to the final round of the regional tournament. 2. In discussion with the officials, they indicated that there were 13 players from William Blount High School and 11 players from Farragut High School ejected. The players that were ejected must sit out their next two games in accordance with Article III, Section 7 of the TSSAA Bylaws. 3. In accordance with the TSSAA Bylaws, Farragut High School is being fined $250 for players leaving the bench during an altercation. Article III, Section 8(B) of the TSSAA Bylaws states, in part: For substitutes leaving the bench area during an incident, the school will be fined a minimum of $250.00.

WVLT News reached out to Farragut officials for comment, and Principal Dr. John Bartlett released a statement.

Coach Higgins and the Farragut High School Basketball Team had a very successful season. We are very proud of our young men and our team. We hate that the season is ending in this fashion. I am sure our seniors will be very successful in their next step and in life. We look forward to our student athletes continuing to find success in the classroom and on the court next year.

According to officials, both teams will be fined. The TSSAA highlighted that the purpose of the action was to stress to coaches, players, officials and fans the importance of sportsmanship.

Farragut’s Athletic Director, Donald Dodgen addressed how the school is responding to the decision.

”So we’re very disappointed on this point for our kids, our six seniors and our other kids, our coaches. Our kids have done such a great job this year. Our coaches have done such an outstanding job for Farragut High School. We’re heartbroken,” Dodgen said. “We have appealed and the first appeal has been denied. We have appealed again, and we’re waiting on the second appeal to see where we’re at.”

