Advertisement

UT engineering students’ contribute to Alcoa Highway redesign

The City of Alcoa requested an alternative layout concept that would prioritize the multimodal infrastructure at a reasonable cost.
Tickle College of Engineering seniors (l-r) Nick Cheney, Will Huettner, Josue Garduno, and...
Tickle College of Engineering seniors (l-r) Nick Cheney, Will Huettner, Josue Garduno, and Jimmy Albert.(University of Tennessee, Knoxville)
By Paige Hill
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 1:19 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Four engineering seniors at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, have gotten a chance to contribute to the redesign efforts of Alcoa Highway, according to a spokesperson from the university.

Alcoa Highway connects Blount and Knox Counties. It has been undergoing lengthy and complicated construction in hopes to reroute one of the busier sections to the east. This redesign will reportedly serve as a higher-speed route for people traveling to Knoxville.

Four students, Jimmy Albert of Dandridge, Nick Cheney of Memphis, Josue Garduno of Smyrna, and Will Huettner of Herndon, Virginia, received the chance to contribute to the effort for their senior design capstone, a news release stated. They are all students at UTK’s Tickle College of Engineering.

The City of Alcoa requested an alternative layout concept that would prioritize the multimodal infrastructure at a reasonable cost. The team designed a project that won best overall at the 2021 fall Senior Design Showcase.

The design included pedestrian and cyclist infrastructure such as crosswalks, pedestrian crossing signals, widened sidewalks, and redesign of some driveways and access roads to improve safety for pedestrians and cyclists, a spokesperson said.

“Their sidewalk plan has potential to serve as the link between Knox and Blount County greenways, which is a major initiative of City of Alcoa,” according to a news release.

The City of Alcoa also made recommendations for drainage, intersection design, traffic control and erosion control measures. This prompted students to use Synchro microsimulation software for signal optimization and made recommendations to improve crossing time for all traffic.

“Senior design provided a great opportunity to learn and grow in preparation for professional practice as an engineer,” said Albert. “Through the support and guidance provided by Dr. J [Distinguished Lecturer Jenny Retherford], mentors, clients, and faculty, our team was able to develop a plan to improve the accessibility and safety of vehicular, pedestrian, and bicycle traffic along a section of Alcoa Highway.”

Retherford said she was thrilled with how the project class gives students, with the four being an example, a sliver of the real engineering world.

“This senior design team took advantage of a wonderful opportunity,” said Retherford. “The seniors engaged with City of Alcoa and Gresham Smith engineers with professionalism and care. Their design solutions were well communicated, which led to an extremely valuable learning experience. Witnessing their unique individual growth was a joy! They will all be impactful junior engineers and I look forward to seeing their impact on the profession.”

More information about the design can be found on the UTK’s website.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fight broke out between two Farragut and William Blount basketball players Tuesday night.
Video shows fight during Farragut-William Blount basketball game
Taylor Schabusiness
Complaint: Green Bay woman dismembered man’s body, placed head in bucket
One person was flown to the University of Tennessee Medical Center Monday night following a...
Possible road rage sparks shooting on I-75 in Monroe County
Henderson, Horn and Kristy
Knox Co. Schools Board of Education Ethics Committee discusses complaints
Teams have been focusing on previously identified areas of interest.
TBI, Hawkins Co. deputies return to Beech Creek area to search for Summer Wells

Latest News

Graphic of home for sale.
What are the hottest zip codes in East Tennessee? Homebuyers looking for rural life
Ukraine Flag
Community to hold Ukraine support rally in Pigeon Forge
The men were with a woman who has been identified but efforts continue to identify the two men.
Knoxville police looking to identify men accused of using stolen credit card
WVLT Read Across America Day
WVLT News reads across East Tennessee for National Read Across America Day