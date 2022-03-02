Video: Man in monster slippers steals package from East Knoxville home
A man in monster slippers was caught on a doorbell camera stealing a package from the porch of an East Knoxville home.
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 3:05 PM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man in monster slippers was caught on a doorbell camera stealing a package from the porch of an East Knoxville home, according to officials with the Knoxville Police Department.
The home is located on Banyan Lane. The suspect, spotted driving a silver Pontiac, reportedly took the package Wednesday.
KPD officials said the man took the package around 20 minutes after it had been delivered. Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at (865) 215-7165.
Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.