Video: Man in monster slippers steals package from East Knoxville home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man in monster slippers was caught on a doorbell camera stealing a package from the porch of an East Knoxville home, according to officials with the Knoxville Police Department.

The home is located on Banyan Lane. The suspect, spotted driving a silver Pontiac, reportedly took the package Wednesday.

Help us identify this suspect who was captured on video stealing a package from the porch of a home on Banyan Lane on 3/2. The suspect left the scene in a silver Pontiac. The suspect stole the package approximately 20 minutes after it was delivered. Contact @tn_crime with info. pic.twitter.com/W4yUWz5CbB — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) March 2, 2022

KPD officials said the man took the package around 20 minutes after it had been delivered. Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at (865) 215-7165.

