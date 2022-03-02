Advertisement

Video shows fight during Farragut-William Blount basketball game

A fight broke out during a basketball game between Farragut High School and William Blount High School Tuesday night.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 9:25 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A fight broke out between Farragut and William Blount basketball players Tuesday night. The fight occurred long into the game, which ended in a Farragut win, 63-50.

During the game, a Farragut player appeared to strike a William Blount player with his elbow, which caused the situation to escalate. The footage linked in this story, from a stream courtesy of William Blount, captured the scuffle. The commentator can be heard saying “he threw an elbow, get him out of here!” and “get him out of here!”

Game officials eventually decided to end the game early, leaving 1:38 on the clock. The final score means William Blount’s season is over, and Farragut will move on to a regional championship match against Bearden High School.

WVLT’s Mark Packer spoke to representatives from both schools who said not a lot is known about how the fight will affect Farragut going forward. Packer said a current TSSAA rule states that any player who leaves the bench is to be suspended for two games, which could affect Farragut in its game against Bearden and the one that follows, though the video provided does not show any players leaving Farragut’s bench.

School representatives told WVLT News that they are waiting on a formal report from the NSSAA.

