Ways to Find Your Fun for the first weekend of March

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Here are some ways to Find Your Fun for this beautiful weekend!

Thursday, March 3rd:

It is starting to feel like spring which means it’s almost boating season. Starting Thursday and running through the weekend is the 2022 Downtown Knoxville Boat Show.

Go check out dozens of local area boat dealers at the Knoxville Convention Center Thursday 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., Friday 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Jet skis, paddleboards, and pontoons will be on display to purchase as well. You can buy tickets online. Single-day admission is $12, a weekend pass is $20, kids four to 10 are $5.

Friday, March 5th:

Country music star Cody Jinks is coming to Knoxville this weekend. He’ll be performing at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum Friday and Saturday night. Get tickets now, they are selling fast!

It is the first Friday of the month which means First Friday Artwalk. The Emporium Center will have five new exhibitions in March with an opening reception from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. You can also go was a live glass demonstration with Pretentious Glass from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, March 6th:

The 15th annual Mardi Growl Pet Parade and Festival is this Saturday!

The parade through downtown Knoxville starts at 11 a.m. Go check out the best in pet costumes and then end at the pet festival at World’s Fair Park lasting until 3 p.m. You can register your pet for the parade online. Mardi Growl benefits Young Williams Animal Center.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.