What are the hottest zip codes in East Tennessee? Homebuyers looking for rural life

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - People moving to Knoxville come from big cities like Los Angeles and New York City. The National Association of Realtors has put the Knoxville Housing Market in the Top 5 “Hidden Gems. ”

The CEO of Realty Executive Associates, Justin Bailey, reported that people moving to the area from big cities are looking for homes with a lot of land in neighborhoods including Corryton, Strawberry Plains, Tellico Village, and Gibbs.

“It is appealing with the climate we had for the last two years- where people couldn’t leave, and they’re with their families, and your yard became your safe haven. When your yard is not a postage stamp, and it’s three acres in Corryton, it causes people to think,” said Bailey.

This is called a rural flock in the realtor world, described as when people move from highly dense cities to rural or suburban areas. Bailey said he thinks the demand for housing around East Tennessee will continue to rise, and there is a limited supply of homes.

“My fear is if you wait to buy, you’re going to be at a higher interest rate. Your monthly payment will cost more...What I hear people talk about a lot is they’re scared to put a for sale sign in their yard. I don’t think now is a scary time to buy. I think five years from now is a scarier time,” said Bailey.

