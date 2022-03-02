WVLT News reads across East Tennessee for National Read Across America Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Wednesday is National Read Across America Day. The day is celebrated every March 2, which is the birthday of acclaimed children’s author, Dr. Seuss.

The annual event is part of an initiative by the National Education Association, which encourages kids of all ages to read a book.

Some of our WVLT family took part in classroom readings across East Tennessee.

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley read “Fox in Socks” with third graders at Rocky Hill Elementary School.

Our Meteorologist Paige Noel went to Grand Oaks Elementary School Wednesday. The group read “I Wish That I Had Duck Feet” by Dr. Seuss.

Reporter Erica Lunsford and Sports Director Rick Russo read to third graders at Sterchi Elementary School.

It’s Read Across America Day!! I had a great time hanging out with @wvltrick at @SterchiElem reading to their amazing 3rd grade classes! #happybirthdaydrseuss #DrSeuss @wvlt pic.twitter.com/S9tGads3Oq — Erica Lunsford (@lunsford_erica) March 2, 2022

