WVLT News reads across East Tennessee for National Read Across America Day

The annual event is part of an initiative by the National Education Association which encourages kids of all ages to read a book.
By Savannah Smith
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 1:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Wednesday is National Read Across America Day. The day is celebrated every March 2, which is the birthday of acclaimed children’s author, Dr. Seuss.

The annual event is part of an initiative by the National Education Association, which encourages kids of all ages to read a book.

Some of our WVLT family took part in classroom readings across East Tennessee.

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley read “Fox in Socks” with third graders at Rocky Hill Elementary School.

WVLT Read Across America Day
WVLT Read Across America Day(WVLT)

Our Meteorologist Paige Noel went to Grand Oaks Elementary School Wednesday. The group read “I Wish That I Had Duck Feet” by Dr. Seuss.

WVLT Read Across America Day
WVLT Read Across America Day(WVLT)

Reporter Erica Lunsford and Sports Director Rick Russo read to third graders at Sterchi Elementary School.

