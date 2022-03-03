Advertisement

Alcatraz East opens extended John Dillinger exhibit

Exhibit at the Pigeon Forge crime museum shows all about Dillinger’s final escape from prison before he was killed
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 4:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new exhibit at the Alcatraz East Crime Museum in Pigeon Forge gives you a look at one of America’s most famous prison escapes: John Dillinger’s final break from jail on March 3, 1934.

At the museum you can see what his jail cell would have been like, his prison record and even death mask.

Along with his gang, he killed 10 people, wounded seven others, and robbed a string of banks in just over a year. In addition, he is also widely known for his escaping authorities. According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), he staged three jailbreaks, killing a sheriff during one of them.

He escaped from jail with a gun he carved out of wood and took hostages with him. It would be his final escape as he would be killed while on the run.

“We curated some artifacts together to kind of look into it. It’s an interesting story and so we’re highlighting that end jail break of his life because it sort of triggers the end of his career,” said Ally Pennington, Alcatraz East Crime Museum. “This is an escape story that captured the nation’s attention back in the 1930s and continues to do so.”

The temporary Dillinger exhibit at Alcatraz East Crime Museum includes the FBI’s wanted poster, escape “gun,” Crown Point prisoner’s record, and Dillinger’s famous death mask, which was created 12 hours after his death at the Cook County Morgue.

“The Beginning of the End: John Dillinger’s Final Jail Break” exhibit will run through March 3, 2023. His car is permanently on display in Pigeon Forge.

"This is an escape story that captured the nation’s attention back in the 1930s and continues...
"This is an escape story that captured the nation’s attention back in the 1930s and continues to do so,” says Ally Pennington, artifacts and programs manager for Alcatraz East.(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)
"The Beginning of the End: John Dillinger's Final Jail Break," the exhibit will feature...
"The Beginning of the End: John Dillinger's Final Jail Break," the exhibit will feature information and artifacts about the gangster's final prison break.(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fight broke out between two Farragut and William Blount basketball players Tuesday night.
Video shows fight during Farragut-William Blount basketball game
A fight broke out between two Farragut and William Blount basketball players Tuesday night.
TSSAA responds to fight at Farragut-William Blount basketball game
West Valley Middle School
Student arrested for making false threat to West Valley Middle School
Zakai Zeigler
GoFundMe for Tennessee basketball player’s home reaches $50K goal in under an hour
Henderson, Horn and Kristy
Knox Co. Schools Board of Education Ethics Committee discusses complaints

Latest News

Volodymyr and Tatyana Tsyopukh have nearly 40 family members who are in Eastern Europe as the...
East Tennessee families plea for help as loved ones flee Ukraine
Janiya Neal
Knoxville police locate missing 3-year-old, found by citizen
Greta Van Fleet
Greta Van Fleet coming to Thompson-Boling Arena
Gretta Van Fleet TikTok
Gretta Van Fleet TikTok
One person was flown to the University of Tennessee Medical Center Monday night following a...
THP uses license plate reader to locate Sweetwater road rage shooting suspect