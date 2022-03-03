Advertisement

The City of Knoxville wants your food scraps

There is a a new composting program for businesses and people who live in downtown Knoxville.
There is a a new composting program for businesses and people who live in downtown Knoxville.
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 12:38 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There is a a new composting program for businesses and people who live in downtown Knoxville. The city has put compost bins in the parking lot along Willow Avenue in the Old City. If you have items you’d like to discard, you have to fill out a quiz about what is allowed in the bins. After passing the quiz, you get a code to unlock the bins and dump your scraps.

Patience Melnick with the City of Knoxville said this new program is a part of a push to make Knoxville more sustainable.

“Bringing your food scraps here is a great way to be sustainable, we encourage people to recycle as much as possible and learn the dos and don’ts so they’re not putting things that cant be recycle. Getting out planting trees and getting litter off the road that will find its way into our rivers,” said Melnick.

Compostable items include fruits, vegetables, coffee ground, paper coffee filters, eggshells, and nut shells. Melnick said they do not want other items in the bins because it can contaminate the compostable items.

The compost is dropped off the Battlefield Farm in the Morningside community. Battlefield is a farm and garden started by Pastor Chris Battle. He grows produce to provide the community with an option to get fresh food.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fight broke out between two Farragut and William Blount basketball players Tuesday night.
Video shows fight during Farragut-William Blount basketball game
A fight broke out between two Farragut and William Blount basketball players Tuesday night.
TSSAA responds to fight at Farragut-William Blount basketball game
West Valley Middle School
Student arrested for making false threat to West Valley Middle School
Zakai Zeigler
GoFundMe for Tennessee basketball player’s home reaches $50K goal in under an hour
Henderson, Horn and Kristy
Knox Co. Schools Board of Education Ethics Committee discusses complaints

Latest News

Volodymyr and Tatyana Tsyopukh have nearly 40 family members who are in Eastern Europe as the...
East Tennessee families plea for help as loved ones flee Ukraine
Janiya Neal
Knoxville police locate missing 3-year-old, found by citizen
Greta Van Fleet
Greta Van Fleet coming to Thompson-Boling Arena
Gretta Van Fleet TikTok
Gretta Van Fleet TikTok
One person was flown to the University of Tennessee Medical Center Monday night following a...
THP uses license plate reader to locate Sweetwater road rage shooting suspect