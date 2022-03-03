The City of Knoxville wants your food scraps

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There is a a new composting program for businesses and people who live in downtown Knoxville. The city has put compost bins in the parking lot along Willow Avenue in the Old City. If you have items you’d like to discard, you have to fill out a quiz about what is allowed in the bins. After passing the quiz, you get a code to unlock the bins and dump your scraps.

Patience Melnick with the City of Knoxville said this new program is a part of a push to make Knoxville more sustainable.

“Bringing your food scraps here is a great way to be sustainable, we encourage people to recycle as much as possible and learn the dos and don’ts so they’re not putting things that cant be recycle. Getting out planting trees and getting litter off the road that will find its way into our rivers,” said Melnick.

Compostable items include fruits, vegetables, coffee ground, paper coffee filters, eggshells, and nut shells. Melnick said they do not want other items in the bins because it can contaminate the compostable items.

The compost is dropped off the Battlefield Farm in the Morningside community. Battlefield is a farm and garden started by Pastor Chris Battle. He grows produce to provide the community with an option to get fresh food.

