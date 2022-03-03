East Tennessee families plea for help as loved ones flee Ukraine

STRAWBERRY PLAINS, Tenn. (WVLT) - As the war in Ukraine hits a week old, more than one million Ukrainians have fled their home country, according to the United Nations. In Strawberry Plains, Volodymyr and Tatyana Tsyopukh keep track of war in Ukraine as their loved ones are caught in the middle.

”Sorrow and really painful and broken-hearted because we actually can’t do much,” said Tatyana.

The pair moved to the United States 26 years ago and now work remotely from home helping connect Russian-speaking individuals to healthcare as the Russian Army wages war on their home country.

Volodymyr has ten family members who have been able to safely make it to Poland, while Tatyana has nearly 20 family members staying in Lutsk.

For Volodymyr’s ten family members, they have ten days they’re able to stay in Poland until they have to either return to Ukraine or make their way to the United States.

”Go to Poland that way it’s safe to go the other way to go you go under bombs or Russian troops can kill them,” said Tatyana.

The two are in communication with many of their loved ones back home. The stories of what they’re experiencing are harrowing.

”So scary and go to the shelter sometimes three times a day,” said Tatyana.

While Volodymyr has family members getting out of the country, he still has friends who are in it.

He has tears come to his eyes when he recalls his conversations amid daily bombing.

”I said Olnyk please, I pray for you,” said Volodymyr fighting tears back.

Grace Christian Church is helping the Tsyopukh’s try to get their family to the U.S. below is how you can help.

Grace Christian Church

7105 Afton Drive

Knoxville, Tn. 37918

knoxvillegracechurch@gmail.com

