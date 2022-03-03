Gas prices not impacting Smoky Mountain Tourism

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Despite high gas prices right now, thousands of people are still heading to Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg.

The smokies is a drive to destination for 2/3 of the country. Many families have said the vacation was planned and the trip is still on.

“It’s planned, we are on our way to North Carolina to visit our daughter and so we’re staying at a bed and breakfast here for a couple of nights,” said Mark & Linda Eppler while in Gatlinburg. “Surprisingly it wasn’t that bad. It was about $3.49 in Milford, Ohio, and I think we paid $3.59 in Tennessee, so nowhere near as bad and it says nationwide.”

“I mean I don’t know how much we spent so far, but at least in town, it’s $10 more than it is for us at home,” said Alexis Zayas & Kenny Criger, on vacation from Florida.

So far, there’s no indication gas prices have detoured people from their vacations.

“Well, if history is any indication, that won’t bother us too much. Normally, we’ve done well even when gas prices are high because people may not choose to take longer vacations like to say Orlando,” said Leon Downey, Pigeon Forge Tourism Director.

Downey said his marketing team has been all over the country and the big cities are ready to travel.

“We just came back. Our marketing team was in Chicago two weeks ago doing a travel show. They were in DC last weekend. And they heard repeatedly they would people with from Chicago and they say we’re saying we’ll see you in April,” said Downey. “They went to they said there was just so much pent up demand. People who live in those larger cities have been locked down and they’re ready to get out and travel. So I think we will have a really strong spring season now.”

“It’s beautiful. It’s so peaceful, especially where we’re staying. You just see mountains you know, it’s kind of out of the hubbub. So it’s really beautiful.”

Last year was a record year for Sevier County with 14 million people visiting the national park.

We’ll get a look at revenue that generated on march 15th at the mayor’s State of the City Address.

