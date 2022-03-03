Advertisement

Greta Van Fleet coming to Thompson-Boling Arena

The band, formed in 2012, gained popularity in 2019 from a TikTok trend poking fun at their Saturday Night Live debut performance.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 2:18 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rock band Greta Van Fleet is coming to Knoxville’s Thompson-Boling Arena this September. The band will be touring to promote their new album Battle at Garden’s Gate.

The band, formed in 2012, gained popularity in 2019 from a TikTok trend poking fun at their Saturday Night Live debut performance. TikTokers latched on to the way lead singer Josh Kiszka performed, mimicking his head and body movements.

Tickets for the Sept. 28 show are available for pre-sale now and go on sale to the public on Friday. Folks interested can buy their tickets here.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fight broke out between two Farragut and William Blount basketball players Tuesday night.
Video shows fight during Farragut-William Blount basketball game
A fight broke out between two Farragut and William Blount basketball players Tuesday night.
TSSAA responds to fight at Farragut-William Blount basketball game
West Valley Middle School
Student arrested for making false threat to West Valley Middle School
Zakai Zeigler
GoFundMe for Tennessee basketball player’s home reaches $50K goal in under an hour
Henderson, Horn and Kristy
Knox Co. Schools Board of Education Ethics Committee discusses complaints

Latest News

Volodymyr and Tatyana Tsyopukh have nearly 40 family members who are in Eastern Europe as the...
East Tennessee families plea for help as loved ones flee Ukraine
Janiya Neal
Knoxville police locate missing 3-year-old, found by citizen
Gretta Van Fleet TikTok
Gretta Van Fleet TikTok
One person was flown to the University of Tennessee Medical Center Monday night following a...
THP uses license plate reader to locate Sweetwater road rage shooting suspect