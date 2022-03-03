Greta Van Fleet coming to Thompson-Boling Arena

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rock band Greta Van Fleet is coming to Knoxville’s Thompson-Boling Arena this September. The band will be touring to promote their new album Battle at Garden’s Gate.

The band, formed in 2012, gained popularity in 2019 from a TikTok trend poking fun at their Saturday Night Live debut performance. TikTokers latched on to the way lead singer Josh Kiszka performed, mimicking his head and body movements.

Tickets for the Sept. 28 show are available for pre-sale now and go on sale to the public on Friday. Folks interested can buy their tickets here.

