Advertisement

Hard Rock Café rolls out full menu post-pandemic

A new “Messi Burger” is on the menu featuring two patties, cheese, and egg- and that’s just the beginning.
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For the first time in two years Hard Rock Café says they’re going back to full scale operations. Hard Rock in Pigeon Forge hosted a media day to show off their new updated menu. It brings back many favorite items that were taken off during the pandemic.

But, there’s more! A new “Messi Burger” is on the menu featuring two patties, cheese, egg and that’s just the beginning.

Hard Rock Cafe’ launched the new signature burger inspired by Paris Saint-Germain superstar Lionel Messi. He is one of the world’s most famous soccer players and Hard Rock believes this new item will be a hit along with all your favorites.

Hard Rock Cafe' rolls out a new Messi Burger as a signature burger.
Hard Rock Cafe' rolls out a new Messi Burger as a signature burger.(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

“It’s basically a recreation of our menu before the pandemic. With the addition of a few extra items on it. We’re happy to have the fajitas back, the apple cobbler, sliders, but now we’ve expanded it into noodle bowls, and other varieties of salads and sliders,” said Hillary Ward-Coats with Hard Rock Cafe’.

By the way a little tip from Sevier County Bureau Chief Kyle Grainger, he said to try the wings grilled and not fried.

Hard Rock Café in Pigeon Forge says they’re also excited to bring back live music.

The full menu has already rolled out and the live music starts back on Friday with a live performance by Jim Stapley.

A double stack of the finest beef, seasoned & seared medium-well, topped with Provolone cheese,...
A double stack of the finest beef, seasoned & seared medium-well, topped with Provolone cheese, sliced chorizo, caramelized red onions and our signature smoky sauce. Served on a toasted brioche bun with shredded lettuce and vine-ripened tomato!(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)
Ramen noodles tossed in a sesame-soy dressing over a bed of mixed greens topped with edamame,...
Ramen noodles tossed in a sesame-soy dressing over a bed of mixed greens topped with edamame, julienned carrots, red peppers, cabbage, and scallions, served with grilled Norwegian salmon.(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fight broke out between two Farragut and William Blount basketball players Tuesday night.
Video shows fight during Farragut-William Blount basketball game
A fight broke out between two Farragut and William Blount basketball players Tuesday night.
TSSAA responds to fight at Farragut-William Blount basketball game
West Valley Middle School
Student arrested for making false threat to West Valley Middle School
Zakai Zeigler
GoFundMe for Tennessee basketball player’s home reaches $50K goal in under an hour
Henderson, Horn and Kristy
Knox Co. Schools Board of Education Ethics Committee discusses complaints

Latest News

Volodymyr and Tatyana Tsyopukh have nearly 40 family members who are in Eastern Europe as the...
East Tennessee families plea for help as loved ones flee Ukraine
Janiya Neal
Knoxville police locate missing 3-year-old, found by citizen
Greta Van Fleet
Greta Van Fleet coming to Thompson-Boling Arena
Gretta Van Fleet TikTok
Gretta Van Fleet TikTok
One person was flown to the University of Tennessee Medical Center Monday night following a...
THP uses license plate reader to locate Sweetwater road rage shooting suspect