Hard Rock Café rolls out full menu post-pandemic

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For the first time in two years Hard Rock Café says they’re going back to full scale operations. Hard Rock in Pigeon Forge hosted a media day to show off their new updated menu. It brings back many favorite items that were taken off during the pandemic.

But, there’s more! A new “Messi Burger” is on the menu featuring two patties, cheese, egg and that’s just the beginning.

Hard Rock Cafe’ launched the new signature burger inspired by Paris Saint-Germain superstar Lionel Messi. He is one of the world’s most famous soccer players and Hard Rock believes this new item will be a hit along with all your favorites.

Hard Rock Cafe' rolls out a new Messi Burger as a signature burger. (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

“It’s basically a recreation of our menu before the pandemic. With the addition of a few extra items on it. We’re happy to have the fajitas back, the apple cobbler, sliders, but now we’ve expanded it into noodle bowls, and other varieties of salads and sliders,” said Hillary Ward-Coats with Hard Rock Cafe’.

By the way a little tip from Sevier County Bureau Chief Kyle Grainger, he said to try the wings grilled and not fried.

Hard Rock Café in Pigeon Forge says they’re also excited to bring back live music.

The full menu has already rolled out and the live music starts back on Friday with a live performance by Jim Stapley.

A double stack of the finest beef, seasoned & seared medium-well, topped with Provolone cheese, sliced chorizo, caramelized red onions and our signature smoky sauce. Served on a toasted brioche bun with shredded lettuce and vine-ripened tomato! (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

Ramen noodles tossed in a sesame-soy dressing over a bed of mixed greens topped with edamame, julienned carrots, red peppers, cabbage, and scallions, served with grilled Norwegian salmon. (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

