Jury convicts former service member who sexually assaulted 11-year-old girl

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was convicted for sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl, according to Sean McDermott, a spokesperson for Knoxville District Attorney General Charme Allen’s office.

Christopher Layne Spencer was found guilty of two counts of aggravated sexual battery and one count of violation of the sex offender registry.

In 2019 the 45-year-old was at the victim’s mother’s house cooking dinner while the victim was home, according to a press release from the office.

“When the mother was in another room, Spencer sexually assaulted the eleven-year-old child,” McDermott said. “When Spencer went outside to smoke, the victim told her mother what happened.”

The victim’s mother made Spencer leave and learned that he was a registered sex offender.

“Spencer later texted the mother saying it was a misunderstanding and that he only “tickled” the child,” McDermott said. “In a subsequent statement to KPD Investigators Phyllis Tonkin and Timothy Thornton, Spencer first denied touching the child at all and then said the victim’s mother was making this up because she was mad.”

During the time that Spencer served in the United States Army he was found guilty of three counts of sexual abuse of a 14-year-old in Fort Campbell, Kentucky.

“Thanks to the bravery of a child, this Sex Offender will go back to prison where he cannot harm another minor,” said Allen.

Spencer’s sentencing was set for April 14. He faces a minimum of eight years in prison without the possibility of parole but the prosecutor said they would seek an enhanced sentence since he was previously convicted for molesting a child, according to McDermott.

