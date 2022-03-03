Knoxville police locate missing 3-year-old, found by citizen

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers were on the lookout for a missing 3-year-old girl who went missing from her home around noon Thursday.

She was reunited with her family just before 3:30 p.m. Thursday, according to WVLT News crews on scene. Authorities transported her to the hospital to make sure she was healthy.

Neal was found by a citizen in the same complex she went missing from, according to officials with the Knoxville Police Department.

Missing 3-Year-Old LIVE: Knoxville Police looking for a missing 3-year-old girl. https://bit.ly/3sFyxsb Posted by WVLT on Thursday, March 3, 2022

Previously, Janiya Neal was missing from 3925 Claudius Road, KPD officials said. When she went missing, she was wearing a Rugrats shirt, pink pants and pink shoes that light up. Her hair is also in three ponytails.

The Rugrats shirt she was last seen wearing was pink, yellow, and green, according to officials with KPD.

UPDATE: Janiya has been found and is safe. She will be checked out by medical personnel. The investigation continues at the scene. pic.twitter.com/14sZeASBqV — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) March 3, 2022

KPD officers continued to stay on scene to further investigate what happened.

