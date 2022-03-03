Metro PD: 2 grandparents charged with murder of their 20-month-old grandson

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police have charged two grandparents with murder in the death of their 20-month-old grandson.

A grand jury indicted 80-year-old Charles Allen Sr. and 58-year-old Yolanda Newsome, of East Nashville, with first-degree murder. The two were taken into custody at their S. 7th Street apartment.

According to police, the investigation showed that Allen and Newsome were caring for their 20-month-old grandson, Korran Newsome, on August 6, 2021, while his mom was at work. The grandparents placed Korran in bed with them, and when the mother came home, Yolanda told her that the baby was not breathing.

Police say that Korran was then rushed to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later. There were no signs of abuse or trauma to his body.

Police said that Korran “died of acute fentanyl intoxication while in their care” and that the child was “found to have had enough fentanyl in his system to kill an adult.” A Criminal Court judge set bonds for Allen at $150,000 and Newsome at $100,000.

