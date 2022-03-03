Advertisement

Metro PD: 2 grandparents charged with murder of their 20-month-old grandson

Charles Allen Sr., 80, and Yolanda Newsome, 58, were taken into custody today at their S. 7th...
Charles Allen Sr., 80, and Yolanda Newsome, 58, were taken into custody today at their S. 7th Street apartment.(Metro PD)
By Joe Wenzel
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police have charged two grandparents with murder in the death of their 20-month-old grandson.

A grand jury indicted 80-year-old Charles Allen Sr. and 58-year-old Yolanda Newsome, of East Nashville, with first-degree murder. The two were taken into custody at their S. 7th Street apartment.

According to police, the investigation showed that Allen and Newsome were caring for their 20-month-old grandson, Korran Newsome, on August 6, 2021, while his mom was at work. The grandparents placed Korran in bed with them, and when the mother came home, Yolanda told her that the baby was not breathing.

Police say that Korran was then rushed to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later. There were no signs of abuse or trauma to his body.

Police said that Korran “died of acute fentanyl intoxication while in their care” and that the child was “found to have had enough fentanyl in his system to kill an adult.” A Criminal Court judge set bonds for Allen at $150,000 and Newsome at $100,000.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Janiya Neal
Knoxville police locate missing 3-year-old, found by citizen
Farragut High School’s Athletic Director, Donald Dodgen, shared the first appeal was denied by...
Three-on-three play for Farragut and William Blount following incident
People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Russia attacks Ukraine nuclear plant as invasion advances
A fight broke out between two Farragut and William Blount basketball players Tuesday night.
TSSAA responds to fight at Farragut-William Blount basketball game
A fight broke out between two Farragut and William Blount basketball players Tuesday night.
Video shows fight during Farragut-William Blount basketball game

Latest News

Volodymyr and Tatyana Tsyopukh have nearly 40 family members who are in Eastern Europe as the...
East Tennessee families plea for help as loved ones flee Ukraine
Knoxville Man's Cousin Helps Ukrainians Escape
Knoxville Man's Cousin Helps Ukrainians Escape
Old Navy has new options for spring in the store right now.
Spring fashions have arrived at Tanger Outlets
Knoxville rabbi’s cousin helps hundreds escape Ukraine amid invasion
Knoxville rabbi’s cousin saves more than 100 children from Ukraine
A Knoxville rabbi’s cousin is helping people evacuate from Ukraine amid Russian President...
Knoxville rabbi’s cousin helps hundreds escape Ukraine amid invasion