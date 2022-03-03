Morristown bus factory delayed, now set to open in 2025

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Belgian manufacturer Van Hool has announced a delay in its Morristown bus factory. The project was originally announced in 2018 and included a $47 million facility.

The facility, originally set to open in 2020, is now set to open in 2025, according to a press release from Van Hool.

Van Hool NV, independent manufacturer of buses, coaches and industrial vehicles with headquarters in Koningshooikt (BELGIUM) is adjusting its plans for the construction of a new bus factory in Morristown, Tennessee (USA). The implementation of the plans is now foreseen by 2025. Postponement, but no cancellation. As soon as the project becomes concrete, you will be given the opportunity to apply here.

WVLT News reached out to a company representative, Dirk Snauwaert, who said the COVID-19 pandemic has caused issues for the company which contributed to the delay.

The coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic has had a major impact on tourism around the globe in 2020 and in 2021. As of a result travel by touringcar was almost impossible and this affected the businesses of our customers, the touringcar-operators around the globe (with a focus on Europe and North-America for Van Hool). Taking into the financial impact of the pandemic for our company, we had to focus on safeguarding the existing operational activities of Van Hool, both in the homecountry Belgium and in North-Macedonia, where Van Hool operates a production faciltiy since 2012.

When complete, the facility is expected to bring more than 600 jobs to Morristown.

