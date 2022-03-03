Near record warmth continues into weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - More gorgeous weather and warmth are the big stories heading into the weekend.

Some downpours Monday evening lead to a small cool-down early next week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Sunshine and warm haze linger, as our soil continues to dry out. If you see smoke, note that there are numerous ‘controlled burns’ taking place the rest of the workweek. We have all the details on the First Alert Weather App.

Later Thursday evening, there’s a small wind shift. Instead of the warmer south or southwest flow we’ve been blessed with all week, we get a subtle north-to-south change. That makes the northern counties marginally cooler with a hint of clouds.

Friday morning turns out quite mild. Most are in the upper 30s to lower 40s. We have dry and mostly clear weather. Looks like Friday afternoon will be well into the low to mid 70s all across the area. Pollen counts, along with general air quality, are getting a little bit worse; for most this is not reason for concern, at least not yet.

Saturday and Sunday should be almost exclusively dry with lots of sunshine. Saturday may even reach to near record levels of March heat. The existing record is 78 degrees, and our forecast continues to go up. Right now it looks like we should hit 77 degrees in Knoxville. Sunday may have a few more clouds but should only be marginally cooler, in the middle 70s for the Tennessee River Valley.

LOOKING AHEAD

After well over a week of dry conditions, which was led by seven straight days of rain for all, rain is back in our local forecast. While there are a lot of clouds early Monday, the rain should hold off until the afternoon hours. The chance of rain and the intensity of the rain should climb through Monday evening. That coordinates with a few thunderstorms, though they are fast moving from west to south east.

Rain will exit the area on Tuesday morning. Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday will have some pockets of sunshine. Another decent chance of rain is here next Thursday.

