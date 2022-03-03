Advertisement

Pelican’s SnoBalls offers sweet treat to honor mother, benefit Alzheimer’s

The flavor was first introduced at the Alzheimer’s Association’s Walk last October.
By Gwendolyn Ducre
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 9:43 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville’s Pelican’s SnoBalls has opened its doors for the 2022 Summer season and has a new flavor on the menu.

The “Forget-Me-Not,” which is a the blueberry cheesecake-flavored snoball, will now serve as a way to honor owner Tanya Morrison’s mother. Ann Farmer died in 2018 from frontal lobe dementia. As of Tuesday, Morrison offered the new flavor for $5 a cup and will donate $4 of every sale to The Alzheimer’s Association.

“The Alzheimer’s Association has a special place in my heart since I had the pleasure of being the caregiver to my beautiful mother Ann Farmer for seven years after she was diagnosed with frontal lobe dementia,” Morrison said. “I immediately started learning as much as I could about the disease and how it is just one of the thousands of neurological diseases under the umbrella term “dementia.”

The flavor was first introduced at the Alzheimer’s Association’s Walk last October. The business sold exactly 100 SnoBalls and were able to donate $500.

