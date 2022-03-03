Ski and Snowboard season to close at Ober Gatlinburg

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Folks in East Tennessee hoping to hit the slopes at Ober Gatlinburg will need to act fast. The attraction shared on Facebook they plan on closing the slopes on Sunday, March 6 for skiers and snowboarders.

That’s a Wrap — Slopes Set to Close March 6th, 2022 2021/2022 Ski and Snowboard Season Set to End This Sunday Due to... Posted by Ober Gatlinburg on Wednesday, March 2, 2022

The park says the early closure is due to warm temperatures and recent rain that caused the base of the slopes to diminish quickly.

The closure will be after their Spring Fling event where folks are encouraged to take part in skiing events and competitions. Along with the events, the park will also hold special rates for its winter apparel and its season passes for one day only.

Ober Gatlinburg will be hosting their annual Spring Fling event Sunday, March 6th, 2022. This will be a day filled with... Posted by Ober Gatlinburg on Thursday, March 3, 2022

For full event details and advanced registration, you can visit their website.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.