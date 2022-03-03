Ski and Snowboard season to close at Ober Gatlinburg
The park says the early closure is due to warm temperatures and recent rain that caused the base of the slopes to diminish quickly.
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 12:53 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Folks in East Tennessee hoping to hit the slopes at Ober Gatlinburg will need to act fast. The attraction shared on Facebook they plan on closing the slopes on Sunday, March 6 for skiers and snowboarders.
The closure will be after their Spring Fling event where folks are encouraged to take part in skiing events and competitions. Along with the events, the park will also hold special rates for its winter apparel and its season passes for one day only.
For full event details and advanced registration, you can visit their website.
