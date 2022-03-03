Advertisement

Ski and Snowboard season to close at Ober Gatlinburg

The park says the early closure is due to warm temperatures and recent rain that caused the base of the slopes to diminish quickly.
Ober Gatlinburg to close skiing and snowboarding for the season.
Ober Gatlinburg to close skiing and snowboarding for the season.(Jared Austin)
By Savannah Smith
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 12:53 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Folks in East Tennessee hoping to hit the slopes at Ober Gatlinburg will need to act fast. The attraction shared on Facebook they plan on closing the slopes on Sunday, March 6 for skiers and snowboarders.

That’s a Wrap — Slopes Set to Close March 6th, 2022 2021/2022 Ski and Snowboard Season Set to End This Sunday Due to...

Posted by Ober Gatlinburg on Wednesday, March 2, 2022

The park says the early closure is due to warm temperatures and recent rain that caused the base of the slopes to diminish quickly.

The closure will be after their Spring Fling event where folks are encouraged to take part in skiing events and competitions. Along with the events, the park will also hold special rates for its winter apparel and its season passes for one day only.

Ober Gatlinburg will be hosting their annual Spring Fling event Sunday, March 6th, 2022. This will be a day filled with...

Posted by Ober Gatlinburg on Thursday, March 3, 2022

For full event details and advanced registration, you can visit their website.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fight broke out between two Farragut and William Blount basketball players Tuesday night.
Video shows fight during Farragut-William Blount basketball game
A fight broke out between two Farragut and William Blount basketball players Tuesday night.
TSSAA responds to fight at Farragut-William Blount basketball game
West Valley Middle School
Student arrested for making false threat to West Valley Middle School
Zakai Zeigler
GoFundMe for Tennessee basketball player’s home reaches $50K goal in under an hour
Henderson, Horn and Kristy
Knox Co. Schools Board of Education Ethics Committee discusses complaints

Latest News

Volodymyr and Tatyana Tsyopukh have nearly 40 family members who are in Eastern Europe as the...
East Tennessee families plea for help as loved ones flee Ukraine
Janiya Neal
Knoxville police locate missing 3-year-old, found by citizen
Greta Van Fleet
Greta Van Fleet coming to Thompson-Boling Arena
Gretta Van Fleet TikTok
Gretta Van Fleet TikTok
One person was flown to the University of Tennessee Medical Center Monday night following a...
THP uses license plate reader to locate Sweetwater road rage shooting suspect