Spring Break brings gospel music to Pigeon Forge this weekend

Gospel music’s favorites are moving into the LeConte Center in Pigeon Forge for a weekend of concerts.(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The National Quartet Convention, NQC, usually takes over Pigeon Forge in the fall, but now a spring event has gathered attention. Gospel music’s favorites are moving into the LeConte Center in Pigeon Forge for a weekend of concerts.

There are morning and evening performances from five different southern gospel music artists. The “Spring Break” concerts are expected to draw 1500 people over the next three days. And there’s still tickets available.

“Come enjoy gospel music and springtime in the mountains. So that’s what this weekend is all about. Looking forward to welcoming a bunch of gospel music fans here for the weekend,” said Clarke Beasley, with the National Quartet Convention.

The spring fling concert kicks off Thursday night with a 6pm concert.

  • March 3 – 6:00pm – 10:15pm Greater Vision, Mark Trammell Qt., Primitive Qt, Inspirations
  • March 4 – 10:00am – 12:30pm Dr. Mike Stone, Joseph Habedank, Poet Voices, Booth Brothers
  • March 4 – 6:00pm – 10:15pm Hoppers, Jim & Melissa Brady, Triumphant, Isaacs, LeFevre Qt.
  • March 5 – 10:00am – 12:30pm Bishop Tim Hill, Tribute, Guardians, Jonathan Wilburn

Beasley says this event has continued to grow as people discover spring in the mountains.

