Advertisement

Tennessee baseball to air on MLB Network

University of Tennessee baseball is coming to the MLB Network.
Tennessee baseball
Tennessee baseball(Tennessee Athletic Communications)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 12:53 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - University of Tennessee baseball is coming to the MLB Network. The announcement comes as Major League Baseball officials cancel upcoming games due to an ongoing labor dispute.

The labor dispute marks the first time games have been cancelled since the 1994-95 strike wiped out the World Series. The good news, Tennessee is getting a spot on the MLB Network.

“Good news! All three of our games this weekend will now be televised on the @MLBNetwork!” a tweet from UT Baseball said.

Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem and Chief Union Negotiator Bruce Meyer planned to meet Thursday to determine the next step in the stalled talks to reach a deal that would end Major League Baseball’s lockout.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fight broke out between two Farragut and William Blount basketball players Tuesday night.
Video shows fight during Farragut-William Blount basketball game
A fight broke out between two Farragut and William Blount basketball players Tuesday night.
TSSAA responds to fight at Farragut-William Blount basketball game
West Valley Middle School
Student arrested for making false threat to West Valley Middle School
Zakai Zeigler
GoFundMe for Tennessee basketball player’s home reaches $50K goal in under an hour
Henderson, Horn and Kristy
Knox Co. Schools Board of Education Ethics Committee discusses complaints

Latest News

Farragut High School’s Athletic Director, Donald Dodgen, shared the first appeal was denied by...
TSSAA approves appeal for Farragut following unsportsmanlike incident
A fight broke out between two Farragut and William Blount basketball players Tuesday night.
TSSAA responds to fight at Farragut-William Blount basketball game
Braves Hall of Famer to be featured speaker at 41st annual GKSHOF Banquet in August
Braves Hall of Famer to speak in Knoxville this summer
Tennessee Swimming and Diving teams celebrate SEC title, placement
Tennessee Swimming and Diving teams celebrate SEC title, placement