Tennessee baseball to air on MLB Network

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - University of Tennessee baseball is coming to the MLB Network. The announcement comes as Major League Baseball officials cancel upcoming games due to an ongoing labor dispute.

The labor dispute marks the first time games have been cancelled since the 1994-95 strike wiped out the World Series. The good news, Tennessee is getting a spot on the MLB Network.

“Good news! All three of our games this weekend will now be televised on the @MLBNetwork!” a tweet from UT Baseball said.

Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem and Chief Union Negotiator Bruce Meyer planned to meet Thursday to determine the next step in the stalled talks to reach a deal that would end Major League Baseball’s lockout.

