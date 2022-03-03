Advertisement

THP uses license plate reader to locate Sweetwater road rage shooting suspect

One person was shot in the chest during the Sweetwater incident on I-75.
According to THP, a driver shot another motorist in the chest while traveling southbound on the interstate in Monroe County on Feb. 28.
SWEETWATER, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man is in custody after allegedly being involved in a road rage incident that ended in a shooting along I-75 in Sweetwater, a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol said.

According to THP, a driver shot another motorist in the chest while traveling southbound on the interstate in Monroe County on Feb. 28. The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office reported the person who had been shot was flown to the University of Tennessee Medical Center and one person was taken into custody.

While looking for the suspect, THP Trooper Joshua Malone reportedly used his License Plate Reader system to locate vehicles he had recently passed, eventually locating a vehicle that matched the description of the one involved in the shooting.

Trooper Malone, along with Monroe County deputies and Sweetwater police, went to the address associated with the car and located Tyrome Ferguson, 54. After interviewing Ferguson, the responders confirmed he was involved in the incident and took him into custody, the report said.

The person who was shot is in stable condition, officials told WVLT News. Ferguson’s charges have not been released at this time.

