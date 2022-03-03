Advertisement

TSSAA approves appeal for Farragut following unsportsmanlike incident

Farragut High School’s Athletic Director, Donald Dodgen, shared the first appeal was denied by the TSSAA, but the second appeal was approved.
By Savannah Smith
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Farragut officials confirmed their appeal over an unsportsmanlike incident that occurred during the regional semifinal game between Farragut High School and William Blount High School boys’ basketball teams Tuesday night was granted.

Farragut’s Athletic Director, Donald Dodgen, shared the first appeal was denied by the TSSAA, but the second one was approved.

Farragut High School and William Blount High School may choose to proceed with of the following options, according to the TSSAA.

However, due to the suspensions from the TSSAA’s response to the incident, the players that were ejected are still required to sit out the next two games in accordance to the TSSAA bylaws. Farragut High School filed an additional appeal to un-suspend all players by the time sectional play begins, if they move on to the next game.

WVLT News reached out to William Blount on their decision to either forfeit the game or continue to play, but have not heard back as of Thursday afternoon. If they continue to play, the remaining 1:38 in the 4th quarter with Farragut leading 63-50.

Whoever is declared the winner will move on to the 2-4A Region Championship against Bearden High School.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fight broke out between two Farragut and William Blount basketball players Tuesday night.
Video shows fight during Farragut-William Blount basketball game
A fight broke out between two Farragut and William Blount basketball players Tuesday night.
TSSAA responds to fight at Farragut-William Blount basketball game
West Valley Middle School
Student arrested for making false threat to West Valley Middle School
Zakai Zeigler
GoFundMe for Tennessee basketball player’s home reaches $50K goal in under an hour
Henderson, Horn and Kristy
Knox Co. Schools Board of Education Ethics Committee discusses complaints

Latest News

Volodymyr and Tatyana Tsyopukh have nearly 40 family members who are in Eastern Europe as the...
East Tennessee families plea for help as loved ones flee Ukraine
Janiya Neal
Knoxville police locate missing 3-year-old, found by citizen
Greta Van Fleet
Greta Van Fleet coming to Thompson-Boling Arena
Gretta Van Fleet TikTok
Gretta Van Fleet TikTok
One person was flown to the University of Tennessee Medical Center Monday night following a...
THP uses license plate reader to locate Sweetwater road rage shooting suspect