TSSAA approves appeal for Farragut following unsportsmanlike incident

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Farragut officials confirmed their appeal over an unsportsmanlike incident that occurred during the regional semifinal game between Farragut High School and William Blount High School boys’ basketball teams Tuesday night was granted.

Farragut’s Athletic Director, Donald Dodgen, shared the first appeal was denied by the TSSAA, but the second one was approved.

Farragut High School and William Blount High School may choose to proceed with of the following options, according to the TSSAA.

1. Farragut High School and William Blount High School may play the remainder of the game with the players that were not ejected from the contest. Based on our information, Farragut had two players remaining and William Blount had one player remaining in the game. The winner will advance to the final round of the regional tournament. 2. Farragut High School and William Blount High School may mutually agree to end the game with 1:38 left in the 4th quarter and declare Farragut High School the winner since they were winning the game at the time it was interrupted. Farragut High School will advance to the final round of the regional tournament in this case. 3. William Blount High School may forfeit the contest to Farragut High School. Farragut High School will advance to the final round of the regional tournament in this case.

However, due to the suspensions from the TSSAA’s response to the incident, the players that were ejected are still required to sit out the next two games in accordance to the TSSAA bylaws. Farragut High School filed an additional appeal to un-suspend all players by the time sectional play begins, if they move on to the next game.

WVLT News reached out to William Blount on their decision to either forfeit the game or continue to play, but have not heard back as of Thursday afternoon. If they continue to play, the remaining 1:38 in the 4th quarter with Farragut leading 63-50.

Whoever is declared the winner will move on to the 2-4A Region Championship against Bearden High School.

This is a developing story.

