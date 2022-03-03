UT announces new director for Pride of the Southland Marching Band

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee School of Music has announced who will become the next director for the Pride of the Southland Marching Band. Associate Professor of Music Education and Associate Director of Bands, Dr. Michael Stewart, will take the baton next season.

“I look forward to working with the amazing students of UT as well as the Pride alumni, my colleagues, and fans that so passionately support this band and the Vols,” Stewart said. “I’m also humbled, but excited to stand in front of this amazing group of students with 152 years of tradition behind them. I’m grateful for this opportunity and cannot wait for the fall to hear Rocky Top ringing throughout Neyland Stadium.”

Stewart, currently an associate professor of music education and associate director of bands, arrived at the University of Tennessee in 2007. When he isn’t in the classroom, Stewart serves as conductor for the UT Symphonic Band, as well as works with the UT Pep Bands.

Stewart will replace the current Director of Bands, Dr. Donald Ryder, after he announced his retirement after 23 years with the program. Stewart will be promoted to Director of the Pride of the Southland Marching and Athletic Bands and Associate Director of Wind Studies on July 1. This position also holds the WJ Julian Endowed Professorship.

“I am thrilled that Dr. Stewart will continue in our school and take on this new responsibility,” said Jeff Pappas, director of the School of Music. “His expertise and vision for the Pride of the Southland and other aspects of the band program are exceptional, and everyone looks forward to working with him to realize these goals. The future is as bright as ever for this important area in our unit and for our campus, alumni and friends.”

Prior to UT, Stewart received his B.M, M.A., and Ph.D. degrees in music education from The Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio.

