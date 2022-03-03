Warm with sunshine for now, increasing clouds and winds ahead of the next cold front

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Highs are in the 70s, but we’ll start to see more clouds filter in, then add in some stronger gusts. That’s because the cold front is getting closer, creating spotty rain ahead of it, then downpours and storms before it cools down.

WHAT TO EXPECT

A breeze in parts of our area this morning left us with choppy cooling. Knoxville dropped to 49 degrees, Oak Ridge 42, Sevierville 39, and Middleboro 38 degrees.

We’re seeing just a few clouds clip our area today, along the Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia corner. Otherwise it’s another mostly sunny day. We’re topping out around 72 degrees in the Valley, near 70 on the Plateau, and mid 60s with those few extra clouds in Southeastern Kentucky and far Northeast Tennessee. We have a southwesterly breeze again today, 5 to 10 mph, but it turns this evening to be a light, cool breeze out of the Northeast.

That light northeasterly breeze continues tonight. We’re staying mostly clear, with stray fog possible. We’ll start Friday around 41 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday comes with increasing high clouds that filter our sunshine by the afternoon, but we’re still topping out around 72 degrees.

Clouds increase going into the weekend, and so do the winds. We’re looking at gusts around 30 mph at times, but that helps to kick up the highs to the mid 70s! Keep in mind the winds could spread a fire, so burning anything outside is discouraged. We’re looking at stray pop-up showers possible Saturday, with increasing humidity. Then isolated rain and storms are possible Sunday, especially on the North Plateau to the Tennessee, Kentucky line.

Monday builds up from developing rain and storms in the afternoon, then a line of rain and storms in the evening. Gusts ramp up to at least 40 mph at times with this front. We’ll still be around 72 degrees Monday.

Rainfall potential Sunday through Tuesday morning. (WVLT)

Tuesday will be cooler at 53 degrees. Rain is spotty by Tuesday morning, and we could even see spotty mountain snow showers. It will be a mostly cloudy day, with some afternoon to evening clearing.

First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

