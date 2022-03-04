Loudon Co. teen at center of Amber Alert found, suspect in custody

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A 13-year-old girl is now safe after her possible kidnapping sparked an Amber Alert.

Alexis Smiley left her off home off Snodderly Rd in Lenoir City around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 3rd with William Tyler Nicholson. Nicholson was wanted by the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office for Aggravated Kidnapping, according to the TBI.

Smiley was found safe after around half an hour, and Nicholson was taken into custody. Officials with the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office said a 911 call helped them locate the two.

MARCH 4, 2022 | 8:44 am EST MAN SOUGHT FOR AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING IN CUSTODY, 13 YEAR OLD GIRL FOUND SAFE LOUDON... Posted by Loudon County Sheriff's Office, TN. on Friday, March 4, 2022

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.