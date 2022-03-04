Advertisement

Loudon Co. teen at center of Amber Alert found, suspect in custody

Smiley was found safe after around half an hour, and Nicholson was taken into custody.
By William Dowling
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 8:02 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A 13-year-old girl is now safe after her possible kidnapping sparked an Amber Alert.

Alexis Smiley left her off home off Snodderly Rd in Lenoir City around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 3rd with William Tyler Nicholson. Nicholson was wanted by the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office for Aggravated Kidnapping, according to the TBI.

Smiley was found safe after around half an hour, and Nicholson was taken into custody. Officials with the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office said a 911 call helped them locate the two.

Posted by Loudon County Sheriff's Office, TN. on Friday, March 4, 2022

