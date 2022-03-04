Advertisement

BBB warns scammers are posing as charities helping Ukraine

The attack on Ukraine continues and scammers are taking advantage of people who want to give money to help charities.
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 11:59 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Tony Binkley with The Better Business Bureau told WVLT News they’re hearing reports that scammers are calling, emailing and posing as charities through social media. Binley says they’ll try to get your money or information by playing on your emotions.

“If you want to make sure your money is going to the right place and its going to work, the best way is to go to give.org and give to an organization on there, that list is growing every day,” Binkley said.

Binkley says crowdsourcing campaigns, through sites like GoFundMe, can be hard to research. He recommends checking claims made by the charity to make sure its legitimate.

