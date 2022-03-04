Advertisement

Campfire cuisine featured in weekend festival in Pigeon Forge

Pigeon Forge invites Western lifestyle enthusiasts, foodies and those in search of a hearty meal to the new Chuck Wagon Cookoff competition.
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A favorite spring event in Pigeon Forge is all about campfire cuisine. If you are into the western lifestyle, a foodie or just looking for a hearty meal the Chuck Wagon Cookoff competition is for you.

It’s at Claybough’s Campground on Saturday and lunch is at high noon.

Don’t forget about the concerts that are planned including The Quebe Sisters and Andy Nelson.

The sisters say they’re excited to be back in Pigeon Forge for this event. “It’s been since 2013. So I think things have changed in our band since then. We’re trying to grow and change our sound, bring some western swing and some jazz and some country music,” said The Quebe Sisters in an interview with Kyle Grainger.

The food does sell out quickly so make sure you order your tickets early.

Chuck Wagon Cookoff Weekend & Competition - 2022 | My Pigeon Forge

The concert is at 6 p.m. and costs $20.

Chuck wagon cook-offs aid in the preservation of cattle drive trail days as well as ensuring the authentic reproduction of the mobile kitchens.

Chuck wagons will gather at Clabough’s Campground for this one-of-a-kind outdoor cooking event.
Chuck wagons will gather at Clabough’s Campground for this one-of-a-kind outdoor cooking event.(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

