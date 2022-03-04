Disappearance of Roane State professor stuns colleagues

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Roane State Community College Professor Arthur Lee, was last seen nearly two weeks ago, according to the Oak Ridge Police Department. Police were asking for the public’s assistance to find the 59-year-old father.

One of the last sightings of Lee might have been near Melton Lake.

His colleagues told WVLT News his disappearance was unusual as he stuck to a set and known schedule.

“I think the entire community is in shock that he’s not there,” said Sylvia Pastor. “I just assume to turn the corner and see him. I haven’t see him now for almost two weeks and that’s very sad.”

Lee was also well-known in the community, mainly for his two-decade educational work at Roane State Community College, middle schools and the Morgan County Corrections Department.

“Even while getting my degree, he was teaching at Roane State. He was always here like the rocks he would teach about in geology -just always been here,” Pastor said.

Multiple agencies from across East Tennessee pitched in to conduct a water search along Melton Hill Lake on Tuesday but did not find him.

Police were asking anyone to give them a call if you know where Lee could be or you can leave an anonymous tip online.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.