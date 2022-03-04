Advertisement

Dolly Parton releases new album: ‘Run, Rose, Run’

Dolly fans and readers rejoice: the country legend has officially released the companion album to her new book, co-authored with James Patterson.
Dolly fans and readers rejoice: the country legend has officially released the companion album to her new book, co-authored with James Patterson.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 8:53 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dolly fans and readers rejoice: the country legend has officially released the companion album to her new book, co-authored with James Patterson.

Dolly describes the album, titled Run, Rose, Run, as a “collection of musical stories about dreamers and their journeys.” The book, which shares a title with the album, is set to release Monday. It will tell the story of an on-the-run singer / songwriter who comes to Nashville to begin her career.

You can pre-order the book in several formats now.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Janiya Neal
Knoxville police locate missing 3-year-old, found by citizen
Farragut High School’s Athletic Director, Donald Dodgen, shared the first appeal was denied by...
Three-on-three play for Farragut and William Blount following incident
People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Russia attacks Ukraine nuclear plant as invasion advances
A fight broke out between two Farragut and William Blount basketball players Tuesday night.
TSSAA responds to fight at Farragut-William Blount basketball game
A fight broke out between two Farragut and William Blount basketball players Tuesday night.
Video shows fight during Farragut-William Blount basketball game

Latest News

Volodymyr and Tatyana Tsyopukh have nearly 40 family members who are in Eastern Europe as the...
East Tennessee families plea for help as loved ones flee Ukraine
Knoxville Man's Cousin Helps Ukrainians Escape
Knoxville Man's Cousin Helps Ukrainians Escape
Old Navy has new options for spring in the store right now.
Spring fashions have arrived at Tanger Outlets
Knoxville rabbi’s cousin helps hundreds escape Ukraine amid invasion
Knoxville rabbi’s cousin saves more than 100 children from Ukraine
A Knoxville rabbi’s cousin is helping people evacuate from Ukraine amid Russian President...
Knoxville rabbi’s cousin helps hundreds escape Ukraine amid invasion