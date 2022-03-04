Dolly Parton releases new album: ‘Run, Rose, Run’
Dolly fans and readers rejoice: the country legend has officially released the companion album to her new book, co-authored with James Patterson.
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 8:53 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dolly fans and readers rejoice: the country legend has officially released the companion album to her new book, co-authored with James Patterson.
Dolly describes the album, titled Run, Rose, Run, as a “collection of musical stories about dreamers and their journeys.” The book, which shares a title with the album, is set to release Monday. It will tell the story of an on-the-run singer / songwriter who comes to Nashville to begin her career.
You can pre-order the book in several formats now.
