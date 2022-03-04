Advertisement

East Tenn. expert weighs in on Russia’s attack of Europe’s largest nuclear plant

Dr. Nicholas Brown is an associate professor in the University of Tennessee’s Department of Engineering.
Dr. Nick Brown with the University of Tennessee breaks down the risks after Russia bombed Europe's largest nuclear power plant.
By Sam Luther
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 12:00 AM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Europe’s largest nuclear plant was under attack by Russian troops, which now poses a significant threat to the people of Ukraine and beyond. The Zaporizhzhia plant in the city of Enerhodar saw one of their six reactors catch fire.

Dr. Nicholas Brown is an associate professor at the University of Tennessee in the Department of Engineering.

When weighing the outcomes of what this fire could entail, Brown said it could cause the loss of power for millions. He compared the worse case scenario to Fukushima but not as much as Chernobyl.

“The real danger is the fire discontinuing power to the electrical pumps that are cooling the fuel and that could possibly cause the fuel to melt, which could result in radioactive material being released,” said Brown.

The hope for Brown was that the fire doesn’t spread, and power will be able to continue for many in Europe while avoiding any radioactive material from being created and released.

A Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant spokesperson confirmed the shelling sparked a fire in one of the facility's six reactors.

In East Tennessee, Watts Bar also provides nuclear power but the way that plant is constructed is much different.

While Brown said that the Zaporizhzhia plant was a fairly modern one, it was still not built to withstand the same level of disaster as a plant like Watts Bar.

“Our plants in the US are designed to withstand things like airplane crashes for example,” said Brown. He added that no nuclear plant was built to “withstand an assault from a modern military.”

As far as the impact this attack could have on the war, Brown said it’s a significant one.

“Certainly that plant is the kind of plant that could total millions of homes so that would have a very big impact on Ukraine on their ability to sustain this fight against the Russians and that’s probably why the Russians are trying to gain control of the facility and what they’re doing is irreprehensible,” Brown said.

As long as the fire doesn’t cut off the electricity to the pumps, a lot of future disaster can be avoided, according to Brown.

Calling the attack uncharted territory and “reprehensible,” Brown hoped that the fire could quickly be put out, and that future attacks on the plant don’t follow to ensure the safety of those still working there and the millions that could be impacted by further damage.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Janiya Neal
Knoxville police locate missing 3-year-old, found by citizen
Farragut High School’s Athletic Director, Donald Dodgen, shared the first appeal was denied by...
Three-on-three play for Farragut and William Blount following incident
People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Russia attacks Ukraine nuclear plant as invasion advances
A fight broke out between two Farragut and William Blount basketball players Tuesday night.
TSSAA responds to fight at Farragut-William Blount basketball game
A fight broke out between two Farragut and William Blount basketball players Tuesday night.
Video shows fight during Farragut-William Blount basketball game

Latest News

Volodymyr and Tatyana Tsyopukh have nearly 40 family members who are in Eastern Europe as the...
East Tennessee families plea for help as loved ones flee Ukraine
Knoxville Man's Cousin Helps Ukrainians Escape
Knoxville Man's Cousin Helps Ukrainians Escape
Old Navy has new options for spring in the store right now.
Spring fashions have arrived at Tanger Outlets
Knoxville rabbi’s cousin helps hundreds escape Ukraine amid invasion
Knoxville rabbi’s cousin saves more than 100 children from Ukraine
A Knoxville rabbi’s cousin is helping people evacuate from Ukraine amid Russian President...
Knoxville rabbi’s cousin helps hundreds escape Ukraine amid invasion