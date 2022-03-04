Farragut moves to next round of TSSAA tournament following scuffle

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Farragut High School Boy’s Basketball Team finished on top Friday afternoon after an uncertain fate loomed.

Their first round of the TSSAA tournament against William Blount came to a halt following a scuffle towards the end of the fourth quarter Tuesday, that TSSAA officials later ruled that both teams could finish out their seasons.

With 1:38 left on the clock and Farragut up by 13 points, both teams were given a choice on how to proceed.

After considering the information submitted and reviewing the videos available, TSSAA is taking the following action: 1. No winner will be declared since the game had to be stopped due to a fight on the floor that led to players from both teams coming onto the floor during an altercation. Both teams have eliminated themselves from the tournament by their actions. A bye will be placed in the bracket and neither team will advance to the final round of the regional tournament. 2. In discussion with the officials, they indicated that there were 13 players from William Blount High School and 11 players from Farragut High School ejected. The players that were ejected must sit out their next two games in accordance with Article III, Section 7 of the TSSAA Bylaws. 3. In accordance with the TSSAA Bylaws, Farragut High School is being fined $250 for players leaving the bench during an altercation. Article III, Section 8(B) of the TSSAA Bylaws states, in part: For substitutes leaving the bench area during an incident, the school will be fined a minimum of $250.00.

They decided to finish out the game, playing 3-on-3 since the rest of the players involved in the scuffle were suspended, which ended in an Admirals victory, beating the Governors 68-55.

Farragut will now face Bearden High School Friday night at 7 p.m. with the three players from the earlier game and the rest of the team will be filled with junior varsity players.

It is still unclear if the players who were suspended from Tuesday’s game will be allowed to play in the next round of the tournament on Monday.

