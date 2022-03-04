A few more clouds move in today, before more wind and rain chances increase

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The warmth continues this weekend, but wind gusts are increasing and isolated rain and storms are possible, ahead of Monday’s cold front.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Your Friday comes with some more clouds, it’s still mostly sunny to partly cloudy. The light cool breeze is turning back around, to a southwesterly wind around 5 mph this afternoon. We have another warm afternoon, with a high of 74 degrees. This evening becomes mostly cloud at times, which slows down the cooling, if you’re out and about on this Friday.

Tonight stays mostly cloudy, with a light breeze, and a mild low of 49 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

This weekend comes with continued warmth, but we’re seeing more clouds, some rain chances, and more winds. Saturday starts off with more clouds, but it looks like some breaks for more sunshine in the midday to afternoon hours. A stray shower is possible, especially along the elevation changes, Saturday. Isolated rain and storms are still on track to clip the Plateau to the Tennessee, Kentucky line on Sunday, with a pop-up shower or storm possible for the rest of our area, with increasing humidity. Wind gusts to 30 mph pick up for Saturday afternoon, helping us to warm up to around 77 degrees. The wind gusts continue at times on through Sunday, with a high of 76 degrees.

An approaching cold front can create a few showers and storms Monday, but it’s still around 72 degrees. We’ll have an 80% coverage in the evening to early overnight, with downpours and some thunderstorms. Gusts pick up to around 40 to 50 mph as well.

Monday to Tuesday morning rainfall from a cold front. (WVLT)

The cooler air moves in Tuesday, with spotty rain in the morning and isolated mountaintop snow. We’ll only warm to around 53 degrees, with lingering clouds.

Rain showers build back up on Wednesday, with highs in the upper 50s. This is from a warm front, so we’ll top out in the low 60s with decreasing showers on Thursday.

Now, Friday warms up even more, but a cold front could bring some snow showers to our area just beyond the First Alert 8-Day Planner!

First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

