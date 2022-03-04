Advertisement

Florida first lady cancer-free after chemo, Gov. DeSantis says

FILE - Florida first lady Casey DeSantis delivers remarks during the Project Opioid conference...
FILE - Florida first lady Casey DeSantis delivers remarks during the Project Opioid conference at First Presbyterian Church, in Orlando, Fla., Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. Florida first lady DeSantis is considered cancer-free following treatment and surgery for breast cancer, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday, March 3, 2022. The first lady's diagnosis was made public in October.(Joe Burbank | (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 8:47 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida first lady Casey DeSantis is considered cancer-free following treatment and surgery for breast cancer, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday.

The first lady’s diagnosis was made public in October. The governor in late January said she had finished chemotherapy treatments.

“There are no words to express how truly blessed, grateful and humbled I am to hear the words cancer free,” she said. “To those who are in the fight, know there is hope. Have faith and stay strong.”

Casey DeSantis, 41, has played an active role in her husband’s administration, often appearing alongside the governor at official events. The couple has three children.

“For all the women out there who are going through breast cancer right now -– you can overcome this. I know it’s very difficult, but my wife is proof positive, and this is the exact type of news we had hoped for,” the governor said. “She still has more to do, but I’m confident she’s going to make a full recovery. Thank you for all your thoughts and prayers.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Janiya Neal
Knoxville police locate missing 3-year-old, found by citizen
Farragut High School’s Athletic Director, Donald Dodgen, shared the first appeal was denied by...
Three-on-three play for Farragut and William Blount following incident
People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Russia attacks Ukraine nuclear plant as invasion advances
A fight broke out between two Farragut and William Blount basketball players Tuesday night.
TSSAA responds to fight at Farragut-William Blount basketball game
A fight broke out between two Farragut and William Blount basketball players Tuesday night.
Video shows fight during Farragut-William Blount basketball game

Latest News

Volodymyr and Tatyana Tsyopukh have nearly 40 family members who are in Eastern Europe as the...
East Tennessee families plea for help as loved ones flee Ukraine
One student was arrested after they made threats to shoot people and use a bomb at the school...
Police arrest student following bomb threat at Oak Ridge Secret City Academy
This image made from a video released by Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shows bright flaring...
Attack on Ukrainian nuclear plant triggers worldwide alarm
The Supreme Court sided unanimously with the Biden administration Friday and reversed a lower...
Supreme Court reverses decision allowing Muslims’ FBI surveillance bias suit
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the National Press Club in Washington, Nov....
Pence hits Trump: No room in GOP ‘for apologists for Putin’