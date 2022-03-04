Advertisement

Fulton High School selects new head football coach

Fulton High School has announced its new head football coach: current Co-Defensive Coordinator Jeff McMillan.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 10:51 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Fulton High School has announced its new head football coach: current Co-Defensive Coordinator Jeff McMillan. McMillan will be the 13th head coach in the history of the program, which began in 1951.

McMillan served as Defensive Coordinator from 2011-2013 and Co-Defensive Coordinator from 2017 until now. School officials told WVLT News that McMillan’s defensive strategies were key in Fulton’s Class 4A state championships in 2012 and 2013.

Fulton Principal Seth Smith spoke on the hire, saying he and the school administration are excited to see the new leader.

“We are excited to announce Jeff McMillan as the next Head Football Coach at Fulton High School. He has the experience, passion, and drive to lead our football program and is committed to Fulton High School,” Smith said.

McMillan previously served as head coach at Carter High School, where he led the Hornets to three Class 4A playoffs.

