Advertisement

Group of truckers stop in Middle Tennessee on their way to DC to protest

A convoy of truckers protesting Covid rules is making its way through Middle Tennessee. They're stopping in Wilson County tonight on their way to Washington DC.
By Michael Warrick
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 9:27 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - A caravan of truckers is going across the country on their way to Washington D.C., protesting Covid-19 mandates. Although it originated to support truckers, the convoy is drawing in people from all walks of life and all different states. Even though the government lifted certain restrictions last week, many of the people say they’re still angry about ‘one size fits all’ mandates that were put in place during the pandemic.

Hundreds showed up to show their support Thursday in Wilson County. They’re on their way to the nation’s capital to primarily express their frustrations with Covid related restrictions. They’re also protesting inflation and rising gas prices. This convoy has been labeled ‘the people’s convoy’, also the ‘freedom convoy’, drawing inspiration from the tuckers protest last month in Canada.

“I just, I had to because there’s something messed up in Washington right now and we want to try to get them to notice we want you to listen to us,” Tim Zucker said.

The convoy is spending Thursday night at the Wilson County Fairgrounds. It will leave for Washington D.C. Friday morning.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspects left the scene following the alleged theft.
Target theft suspects return money, avoid charges
Amber alert
Loudon Co. teen at center of Amber Alert found, suspect in custody
Charles Allen Sr., 80, and Yolanda Newsome, 58, were taken into custody today at their S. 7th...
Metro PD: 2 grandparents charged with murder of their 20-month-old grandson
Jamar Puckett and Eric Meyers
Knoxville police respond to shooting, make 3 arrests
Russia shells Europe's largest nuclear power plant
East Tenn. expert weighs in on Russia’s attack of Europe’s largest nuclear plant

Latest News

Volodymyr and Tatyana Tsyopukh have nearly 40 family members who are in Eastern Europe as the...
East Tennessee families plea for help as loved ones flee Ukraine
Today's fire risk is high.
Several East Tenn. counties not issuing burn permits Saturday due to elevated fire risk
Tourists are calling ahead to see what the situation is like in Pigeon Forge.
A mix of sun and clouds today, windy in the mountains
The crash happened near the intersection of Asheville Highway and Andrew Johnson Highway, the...
Multiple agencies respond to Saturday morning crash in Knox County
Multiple agencies respond to Saturday morning crash in Knox County
Multiple agencies respond to Saturday morning crash in Knox County