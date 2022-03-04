Knoxville Catholic takes down the Brentwood Academy Eagles, 63-55

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Catholic Fighting Irish beat the Brentwood Academy Eagles on Thursday evening paving the way for them to play for a state championship.

A back and forth game all the way to the end, Catholic led by future Tennessee Vol B.J. Edwards with 23 points in the eight-point victory. There was never much wiggle room for either team who lead in the game with the largest lead of the night for the Eagles being only four points and the largest lead for the Irish coming at the end of the game was eight.

The score would remain in favor of Brentwood Academy until Christopher Cain would tie it up at the buzzer to close out the third quarter. The game would remain back and forth up to the half way point of the final frame when Catholic started to pull away. B.J. Edwards finished off the semi-final game with a 23-point, 13-rebound double-double.

Edwards and the Fighting Irish now have a date with the perfect 26-0 Christian Brothers Purple Wave to duke out who will be named the state champion. The championship game will be at 1:30 CST/2:30 E.T. and can be listened to on the TSSAA website or watched, via a subscription, on NFHS Network.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.