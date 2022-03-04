Knoxville police respond to shooting, make 3 arrests

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers responded to a shooting near Ben Hur and Kenner Avenue early Thursday morning. The shooting left one injured, while three suspects were taken into custody by officers.

Officers responded to the scene around 12:20 a.m. Upon arrival, they found a 37-year-old man in his car with a gunshot wound to the leg, an incident report from the KPD said. He told officers that he was driving on Kenner Avenue when he was shot, and he was not sure who shot him. The man was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for his non-life-threatening injury.

Responders also reportedly saw three men fleeing the area on foot, who were all taken into custody. Those three men were identified as Eric Myers, Jamar Puckett and Michael Burnett. Officers reportedly found handguns near Myers and Puckett, who had outstanding warrants already.

Myers, who reportedly had cocaine on his person, was charged with possession and convicted felon in possession of a handgun. Puckett was charged with convicted felon in possession of a handgun and evading arrest. Burnett was misdemeanor cited for simple possession and evading arrest.

No charges have been filed in reference to the shooting itself.

