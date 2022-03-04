Advertisement

Knoxville police respond to shooting, make 3 arrests

The shooting left one injured, while three suspects were taken into custody by officers.
The shooting left one injured, while three suspects were taken into custody by officers.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 8:27 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers responded to a shooting near Ben Hur and Kenner Avenue early Thursday morning. The shooting left one injured, while three suspects were taken into custody by officers.

Officers responded to the scene around 12:20 a.m. Upon arrival, they found a 37-year-old man in his car with a gunshot wound to the leg, an incident report from the KPD said. He told officers that he was driving on Kenner Avenue when he was shot, and he was not sure who shot him. The man was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for his non-life-threatening injury.

Responders also reportedly saw three men fleeing the area on foot, who were all taken into custody. Those three men were identified as Eric Myers, Jamar Puckett and Michael Burnett. Officers reportedly found handguns near Myers and Puckett, who had outstanding warrants already.

Myers, who reportedly had cocaine on his person, was charged with possession and convicted felon in possession of a handgun. Puckett was charged with convicted felon in possession of a handgun and evading arrest. Burnett was misdemeanor cited for simple possession and evading arrest.

No charges have been filed in reference to the shooting itself.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Janiya Neal
Knoxville police locate missing 3-year-old, found by citizen
Farragut High School’s Athletic Director, Donald Dodgen, shared the first appeal was denied by...
Three-on-three play for Farragut and William Blount following incident
People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Russia attacks Ukraine nuclear plant as invasion advances
A fight broke out between two Farragut and William Blount basketball players Tuesday night.
TSSAA responds to fight at Farragut-William Blount basketball game
A fight broke out between two Farragut and William Blount basketball players Tuesday night.
Video shows fight during Farragut-William Blount basketball game

Latest News

Volodymyr and Tatyana Tsyopukh have nearly 40 family members who are in Eastern Europe as the...
East Tennessee families plea for help as loved ones flee Ukraine
One student was arrested after they made threats to shoot people and use a bomb at the school...
Police arrest student following bomb threat at Oak Ridge Secret City Academy
Knoxville Man's Cousin Helps Ukrainians Escape
Knoxville Man's Cousin Helps Ukrainians Escape
Old Navy has new options for spring in the store right now.
Spring fashions have arrived at Tanger Outlets
Knoxville rabbi’s cousin helps hundreds escape Ukraine amid invasion
Knoxville rabbi’s cousin saves more than 100 children from Ukraine