Knoxville rabbi’s cousin saves more than 100 children from Ukraine

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville rabbi’s cousin helped people evacuate from Ukraine amid Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion.

Rabbi Yossi Wilhelm told WVLT News that his cousin, Rabbi Schlomo Wilhelm, who has been in the Ukrainian city, Zhitomir, for 25 years, has an orphanage and assisted living facility, which makes supporting people easier. While things were gearing up before the invasion began on Feb. 24, Schlomo rented a space in another city and put a campground on standby, just in case.

“What he was most worried about was the orphanage because these are 150 children that are, it’s basically, like it’s you’re being the parents of 150 children. So it’s like they are your responsibility,” Yossi told WVLT News. “If you have to run down to a bomb shelter, you have 150 kids you have to take care of.”

The night the invasion began, the children woke up to sirens, Yossi said. “There were two attacks on those places and the children woke up to the noise, to the alarms to the sirens.”

Schlomo managed to get ahold of some busses to leave Zhitomir, but eventually had to hunker down in a bomb shelter. “That’s when the decision was made, they’re getting out of Ukraine.”

The convoy then had to cross the border, Yossi said. Many of Schlomo’s foster children did not have full documentation, like birth certificates, so he had to pull strings with connections he had made. Now, Schlomo is in Romania. He told Yossi over the phone he planned to go to Israel.

“I don’t know if I’m coming back, when I’m coming back. And if I’m coming back what I’m coming back to,” Schlomo said. Yossi told WVLT News this whole situation was surprising to him.

“I think what’s unique here is that it was a civilized country,” he said. “It wasn’t under dictatorship. It was a democracy. It was a normal country. People were living their lives, doing what they need to do and just all of a sudden one morning, boom. That whole thing was just collapsed.”

All in all, Schlomo managed to save 150 children, plus 500-600 others, Yossi said. Yossi wanted to send a message of care an compassion, saying “let’s care for each other. Let’s see each other for who we are and that would make the world a much better place.”

Those interested in helping Ukrainians during the invasion can donate here.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.