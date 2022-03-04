Advertisement

Knoxville runaway with medical condition sparks search

Knoxville officials are on the lookout for a missing teen with a medical condition.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 1:36 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville officials are on the lookout for a missing teen with a medical condition, East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers announced via social media Friday.

17-year-old Malachi Franklin reportedly ran away from his Deer Run Drive home on March 2 at around 3 a.m. He was last seen by his foster mother around 10:30 that night in a purple hoodie and black pants.

“His foster mother is very concerned for him due to a medical condition,” the announcement said.

Those with information on where Franklin might be are asked to call 865-215-7165 or email http://www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org.

