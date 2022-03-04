Letting the kids finish; William Blount and Farragut to resume stopped game
After stopping play with 1:38 left to play, William Blount and Farragut will play the remaining time with only three players per side.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tuesday William Blount and Farragut had a regional semi-final game stopped before the final buzzer sounded after an altercation broke out on the floor.
The TSSAA ruled the following day that both schools could not finish out their seasons.
After winning an appeal, both sides were given three options.
Both teams decided to play the remaining 1:38 with three players each.
”I really commend them for looking into it for the student-athletes,” said Farragut Athletics Director Donald Dodgen.
Friday night at 5:00 p.m. the two schools with only three players per side will pick up where the game was stopped.
”One minute 38 seconds on the clock, we have three players eligible to play, they have three players eligible to play,” said Dodgen. ”I haven’t seen it in my 50 years of coaching and being around sports. This is something different and both coaches and athletic directors agreed today to go ahead and finish it to be fair to the kids. They’ve got three and we’ve got three, so we’re gonna go ahead and play it.”
Fans will not be allowed in the gym to watch the remaining 1:38.
The winner will go on to play Bearden at 7:00 p.m. after the remaining time is played.
