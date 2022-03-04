Letting the kids finish; William Blount and Farragut to resume stopped game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tuesday William Blount and Farragut had a regional semi-final game stopped before the final buzzer sounded after an altercation broke out on the floor.

The TSSAA ruled the following day that both schools could not finish out their seasons.

After winning an appeal, both sides were given three options.

After considering the information submitted and reviewing the videos available, TSSAA is taking the following action: 1. No winner will be declared since the game had to be stopped due to a fight on the floor that led to players from both teams coming onto the floor during an altercation. Both teams have eliminated themselves from the tournament by their actions. A bye will be placed in the bracket and neither team will advance to the final round of the regional tournament. 2. In discussion with the officials, they indicated that there were 13 players from William Blount High School and 11 players from Farragut High School ejected. The players that were ejected must sit out their next two games in accordance with Article III, Section 7 of the TSSAA Bylaws. 3. In accordance with the TSSAA Bylaws, Farragut High School is being fined $250 for players leaving the bench during an altercation. Article III, Section 8(B) of the TSSAA Bylaws states, in part: For substitutes leaving the bench area during an incident, the school will be fined a minimum of $250.00.

Both teams decided to play the remaining 1:38 with three players each.

”I really commend them for looking into it for the student-athletes,” said Farragut Athletics Director Donald Dodgen.

Friday night at 5:00 p.m. the two schools with only three players per side will pick up where the game was stopped.

”One minute 38 seconds on the clock, we have three players eligible to play, they have three players eligible to play,” said Dodgen. ”I haven’t seen it in my 50 years of coaching and being around sports. This is something different and both coaches and athletic directors agreed today to go ahead and finish it to be fair to the kids. They’ve got three and we’ve got three, so we’re gonna go ahead and play it.”

Fans will not be allowed in the gym to watch the remaining 1:38.

The winner will go on to play Bearden at 7:00 p.m. after the remaining time is played.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.