Louisiana family reunited with 3-legged dog missing in Sevier County

A Louisiana family got some welcome news Friday; their missing three-legged dog was found.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 3:06 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Louisiana family got some welcome news Friday; their missing three-legged dog was found.

Bear was missing since September when Lisa Licciardi and her son, Harrison Sibley, came up to Sevier County from Louisiana to evacuate from Hurricane Ida. While on a hike, Sibley got a phone call and were told Bear had escaped and was missing.

“Bear has been my best friend since I can remember,” said Sibley. “We’ve gone through everything in the world together.”

The family, with help from Sevier County couple Bear Aten and his wife Trish, drove a total of 600 miles looking for their lost dog, but had no luck finding him. Licciardi returned to Sevier County four times to look for Bear. Bear would often show up on doorbell cameras all across Wears Valley, but until now, the searchers had no luck.

Licciardi posted on Facebook Friday to celebrate Bear’s homecoming, thanking those that helped in the search.

“We are elated,” she said. “Thank you to everyone who has been a part of this journey in helping bring Bear home!!!”

