Make-A-Wish grants wish come true for Knoxville 7-year-old

By Sam Luther
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 11:50 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - At just 9-months-old, Dallas Love was diagnosed with a complex autoimmune disorder that’s life threatening, and doesn’t allow him to ever be in full remission.

With stress and doctors appointments, it’s been a tough couple of years for Gabrielle Love and her son. In March of 2020, the family was set to go to Disney World but the trip was canceled just days prior.

“Dallas was actually scheduled to go to Disney the weekend that COVID hit,” said a Make-A-Wish spokesperson.

For the Love family, they put the suitcase away, waited, and continued treatment. On Thursday, this Knoxville family got the surprise of a lifetime. A trip to Disney World, and an authentic jacket from the Disney movie Lone Ranger which was worn on the movie set.

“He loves to be the lone ranger, he loves the movie, and everything about it,” said Gabrielle.

With a big smile on his face, Dallas slipped on the new jacket given to him, pulled out his toy gun, and got on the back of a horse.

Each day presents a new set of challenges for the Love family, but in just a matter of days, they’ll be on their way to Florida for some much needed time off.

“We are just really grateful for Make-A-Wish for making this happen and providing us with some family time that we really need right now before we start the next chapter in his treatment,” Gabrielle said.

