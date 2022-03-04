Advertisement

Man arrested after camera hidden in coffee cup found in gym locker room

Police arrest man for recording hundreds of people without their permission in gym locker rooms. (SOURCE: WISN)
By Ben Wagner
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (WISN) – Police in Wisconsin arrested a man accused of recording hundreds of people at a gym. They say he’s been doing it for years.

At Wisconsin Athletic Club (WAC) locations across southeast Wisconsin, investigators say 33-year-old Peng Dong secretly recorded people inside men’s locker rooms.

Police said the suspect hid a camera inside of a coffee cup. Another gym member found the cup with wires and a camera lens facing out.

On Christmas Eve of last year, officers were dispatched to the Brookfield, Wisconsin, location. When they arrived, court documents show the suspect told police he was recording because someone was stealing from him and it was “the first time he had ever used the camera for this purpose.”

When officers searched his computer, however, they say they found dozens of videos of naked adults and minors from additional WAC locations in Wauwatosa and Glendale. Police believe there could be as many as 542 victims recorded without their knowledge.

Records show Dong was a gym member for several years. The videos were recorded between 2019 and 2021.

He now faces 15 felony counts of capturing an intimate representation without consent. Each count is punishable by up to a $10,000 fine and 3.5 years in prison.

